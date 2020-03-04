Forget Phil Foden: Burnley boast the Englishman Henry Winter should be drooling over - opinion Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Why is Phil Foden getting so much hype when Dwight McNeil's impressing in the Premier League every week? 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this