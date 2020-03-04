Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Isles’ Boychuk gets 90 stitches after taking skate to face

Isles’ Boychuk gets 90 stitches after taking skate to face

Seattle Times Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk needed 90 stitches to his eyelid after being hit in the face with a skate but suffered no damage to his eye, president and general manager Lou Lamoriello said Wednesday. Boychuk was cut Tuesday night when he was hit by Artturi Lehkonen’s skate as the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Isles' Boychuk has no eye issues after 90 stitches

New York Islanders defenseman Johnny Boychuk needed 90 stitches to close a cut after taking a skate blade to the face against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday...
ESPN

Isles' Boychuk 'fine' after 90 stitches to repair cut from skate to face

New York Islanders defenceman Johnny Boychuk is expected to make a full recovery after receiving a skate near his eye during Tuesday's game against the Montreal...
CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TrulyTG

Elisa So, Isles' Boychuk has no eye issues after 90 stitches https://t.co/AgcUlDjAup https://t.co/16EfvdXQ8t 44 minutes ago

kdvcm

Milan Kadovic Isles' Boychuk has no eye issues after 90 stitches https://t.co/aKosx48A0b https://t.co/GpLRSPyTHv 1 hour ago

RonBohning

Ron Bohning Isles' Boychuk has no eye issues after 90 stitches https://t.co/ktwGqDtqTn https://t.co/CcefKsaYTv 1 hour ago

Bill_Fenbers

Bill Fenbers #Isles Boychuk has no eye issues after 90 stitches https://t.co/Rxu03aQ97L via @ESPN App https://t.co/qg0GiF2f7m 1 hour ago

brandonpromo

Brandon Thompson Isles' Boychuk has no eye issues after 90 stitches https://t.co/BssdGuL8P6 #espn #sports https://t.co/Bs92LGPv1v 1 hour ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb Isles' Boychuk has no eye issues after 90 stitches https://t.co/ualJ9WgwZ3 #sports #feedly 2 hours ago

birdowltweets

BirdOwl Isles' Boychuk has no eye issues after 90 stitches https://t.co/kmpwpBSGPm via @ESPN https://t.co/LDGd7FG6UP 2 hours ago

SportsbookBTC

Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 Isles' Boychuk has no eye issues after 90 stitches https://t.co/aKzAhUdRx8 ⟶ via https://t.co/0I4IIflkwI https://t.co/vjsm7nw1eK 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.