Holders Manchester City advance to FA Cup quarter finals as Sergio Aguero sinks Sheffield Wednesday

Independent Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Sheffield Wednesday 0-1 Man City: Champions pursuit of an unprecedented double cup double continues
News video: Man City's Guardiola sets sights on next trophy after League Cup win

Man City's Guardiola sets sights on next trophy after League Cup win 00:46

 Pep Guardiola says his side must have a "big club" mentality of moving on to the next available trophy after Sunday's League Cup triumph.

Foden impresses Neville in City cup triumph [Video]Foden impresses Neville in City cup triumph

Gary Neville is joined by Dharmesh Sheth to discuss Manchester City's Carabao Cup win over Aston Villa and believes the performance of Phil Foden can be a platform for City to build a future with..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 05:23Published

Dominant City beat Villa to win third straight League Cup [Video]Dominant City beat Villa to win third straight League Cup

Guardiola thinks they won't better last season without a Premier League title, while Smith says Villa will avoid relegation if they play like they did in the final.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:01Published


FA Cup quarter-final draw: Holders Man City draw Newcastle United

Holders Manchester City will travel to Newcastle United in the FA Cup quarter-finals.
BBC Sport Also reported by •BBC NewstalkSPORT

Man City travel to Newcastle in FA Cup quarter-finals - full draw

Holders Manchester City will travel to Newcastle United in the FA Cup quarter-finals.
BBC News Also reported by •Football.londontalkSPORT

