Man City and Leicester scrape into FA Cup quarterfinals

Seattle Times Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Manchester City stayed on course to retain the FA Cup with a 1-0 win over second-tier Sheffield Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals, while Leicester beat Birmingham by the same score Wednesday. City could have turned the win into a rout if not for Wednesday goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith, who made some excellent […]
 Pep Guardiola says his side must have a "big club" mentality of moving on to the next available trophy after Sunday's League Cup triumph.

