FA Cup Results: Manchester City and Leicester advance to quarter-finals after seeing off Championship opposition

talkSPORT Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Reigning FA Cup holders Manchester City eased into the quarter-finals of the competition with a comfortable win over Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday evening. So often their saviour, Sergio Aguero fizzed a wicked left-footed shot at goal which Joe Wildsmith just could not hold to seal a 1-0 win. There was a hint of offside to […]
News video: Pep Guardiola praises 'special' Manchester City players after Carabao Cup win

Pep Guardiola praises 'special' Manchester City players after Carabao Cup win 01:00

 Pep Guardiola hailed his Manchester City players as “something special” after winning the Carabao Cup for a third year in succession. City held on to beat Aston Villa 2-1 at Wembley after first-half goals from Sergio Aguero and Rodri. Under Guardiola, City have won eight of the last 11...

Man City's Guardiola sets sights on next trophy after League Cup win [Video]Man City's Guardiola sets sights on next trophy after League Cup win

Pep Guardiola says his side must have a "big club" mentality of moving on to the next available trophy after Sunday's League Cup triumph.

Guardiola: Foden can achieve whatever he wants [Video]Guardiola: Foden can achieve whatever he wants

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says midfielder Phil Foden "can achieve what he wants" in the game. The 19-year-old impressed in Sunday's Carabao Cup final victory over Aston Villa on Sunday but has..

Why Birmingham City star Jude Bellingham will not face Leicester in FA Cup clash

Why Birmingham City star Jude Bellingham will not face Leicester in FA Cup clashThe Foxes take on Pep Clotet's men at the King Power Stadium on Wednesday night for a place in the quarter-finals
Bannan eager to repay Sheffield Wednesday fans ahead of FA Cup test

Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk is hoping to repay fans ahead of tonight's FA Cup encounter against Manchester City The post Bannan eager to repay...
