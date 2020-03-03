FA Cup draw: Arsenal face trip to Sheffield United, Leicester host Chelsea, holders Man City set for trip to Newcastle

Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The FA Cup quarter-finals draw has thrown up some interesting ties following this week’s dramatic fifth round action. Chelsea saw off top-flight table-toppers Liverpool in the pick of the action, while Newcastle joined the Blues in the last eight with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over West Brom on Tuesday evening. On Wednesday, holders Man City […] 👓 View full article

