Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > FA Cup draw: Arsenal face trip to Sheffield United, Leicester host Chelsea, holders Man City set for trip to Newcastle

FA Cup draw: Arsenal face trip to Sheffield United, Leicester host Chelsea, holders Man City set for trip to Newcastle

talkSPORT Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
The FA Cup quarter-finals draw has thrown up some interesting ties following this week’s dramatic fifth round action. Chelsea saw off top-flight table-toppers Liverpool in the pick of the action, while Newcastle joined the Blues in the last eight with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over West Brom on Tuesday evening. On Wednesday, holders Man City […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Man City's Guardiola sets sights on next trophy after League Cup win

Man City's Guardiola sets sights on next trophy after League Cup win 00:46

 Pep Guardiola says his side must have a "big club" mentality of moving on to the next available trophy after Sunday's League Cup triumph.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Americans reveal their favorite superhero (hint: it isn’t Captain America) [Video]Americans reveal their favorite superhero (hint: it isn’t Captain America)

It's a bird, it's a plane — it's Superman, earning the title of "America's favorite superhero," according to new research. A survey of 2,000 Americans pinpointed respondents' favorite heroes, and..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published

Premier League top scorer: Who leads the race for the golden boot? [Video]Premier League top scorer: Who leads the race for the golden boot?

A look at the Premier League's players in the race for the Golden Boot.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

FA Cup quarter-final draw: Arsenal to face Sheffield United, Chelsea handed Leicester City trip

FA Cup quarter-final draw: Arsenal to face Sheffield United, Chelsea handed Leicester City tripThe draw for the quarter-final of the FA Cup has been made with Arsenal, Chelsea and holders Manchester City all discovering their fates
Football.london

FA Cup quarter-final draw LIVE: Find out who Birmingham City will face with win over Leicester

FA Cup quarter-final draw LIVE: Find out who Birmingham City will face with win over LeicesterFA Cup quarter final draw | Blues are in fifth round action against Leicester City, while Chelsea, Arsenal, Sheffield United and Newcastle have already booked...
Lichfield Mercury Also reported by •BBC SportDaily StarFootball.london

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.