FA Cup: Tim Krul saves Gedson Fernandes' tame penalty to send Norwich into the sixth round

BBC Sport Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Tim Krul is Norwich City's hero as he saves Gedson Fernandes' tame penalty to send the Canaries through to the sixth round at Tottenham Hotspur's expense.
Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Norwich City (2-3 pens): Tim Krul the hero as Canaries beat Spurs

Tim Krul was the hero as Norwich beat Tottenham on penalties after a 1-1 draw to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals for the first time in 28 years.
BBC Sport Also reported by •BBC News

What Eric Dier did immediately after Tottenham's FA Cup penalty shootout defeat against Norwich

What Eric Dier did immediately after Tottenham's FA Cup penalty shootout defeat against NorwichLatest Tottenham Hotspur news takes a closer look at what happened straight after the FA Cup fifth round penalty shootout loss against Norwich City
Football.london


Worldnews_Media

World News FA Cup: Tim Krul saves Gedson Fernandes' tame penalty to send Norwich into the sixth round https://t.co/yiOGI10tDT https://t.co/pXFFurPPoj 1 minute ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg FA Cup: Tim Krul saves Gedson Fernandes' tame penalty to send Norwich into the sixth round https://t.co/VR7zdkXxRp… https://t.co/blnagmjpG8 1 minute ago

Sokkaa_RSS

Sokkaa_RSS FA Cup: Tim Krul saves Gedson Fernandes' tame penalty to send Norwich into the sixth round https://t.co/5c50ti2t8H https://t.co/AafjBv3vii 5 minutes ago

naija_reports

Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYpXpx FA Cup: Tim Krul saves Gedson Fernandes’ tame penalty to send Norwich into the sixth round 7 minutes ago

SportsbookBTC

Bitcoin Sportsbook 🥇 FA Cup: Tim Krul saves Gedson Fernandes' tame penalty to send Norwich into the sixth round https://t.co/XLeZ4P9i39… https://t.co/ykZXUySU9q 9 minutes ago

my_amigouk

🇬🇧 My Amigo 📰 ⚽ 🎧 💳 FA Cup: Tim Krul saves Gedson Fernandes' tame penalty to send Norwich into the sixth round https://t.co/iUi9tlC5CM… https://t.co/TI6hZFHJO5 9 minutes ago

MutungaKelvin_

1st NameGreatest RT @BBCMOTD: @BBCSport @BBCRedButton @BBCiPlayer PENALTIES ⚪ Spurs: ✅❌✅❌✅❌ 🟡 Norwich: ❌✅✅✅ Tim Krul saves again! This time from Gedson Fe… 34 minutes ago

stevewkent

Steve Kent @EmploymentEPUT Posted at 22:2622:26 GREAT SAVE! - Tottenham 2-3 Norwich Win Gedson Fernandes Dreadful penalty. Krul saves again! 34 minutes ago

