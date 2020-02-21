Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Jose Mourinho sends message to Tottenham fans about summer signings

Jose Mourinho sends message to Tottenham fans about summer signings

The Sport Review Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Jose Mourinho has told Tottenham Hotspur fans not to expect a major overhaul of the squad during the summer transfer window. The Lilywhites have hit a patchy run of form under Mourinho in recent weeks and they have lost their last two games in the Premier League to leave them still off the pace in […]

The post Jose Mourinho sends message to Tottenham fans about summer signings appeared first on The Sport Review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TheFootballDaily - Published < > Embed
News video: Jose Mourinho’s WORST Transfers EVER XI!

Jose Mourinho’s WORST Transfers EVER XI! 12:01

 Jose Mourinho maybe the special one but sometimes his transfers aren't so special. Will any of his Spurs additions make this list in the future?!

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jose Mourinho: I have no complaints about my players [Video]Jose Mourinho: I have no complaints about my players

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho holds a press conference after his side's 2-1 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published

Jose Mourinho gets the giggles when asked about Harry Kane [Video]Jose Mourinho gets the giggles when asked about Harry Kane

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho could not contain his laughter when asked about Harry Kane's condition. The England striker is expected to be out until the end of the season, and was joined on the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jose Mourinho admits Tottenham will look to balance his squad with transfers this summer

Jose Mourinho admits Tottenham will look to balance his squad with transfers this summerThe Tottenham boss has been talking about summer transfers, Harry Kane's absence and what his players have learned while he's been away
Football.london

Five centre-backs Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho could make his realistic transfer targets this summer, including defender just like Kalidou Koulibaly and Harry Maguire

Tottenham’s 3-2 defeat by Wolves made it clear to pretty much everyone, if they didn’t know already, that Spurs need defensive additions in the summer. A...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

ThfcNews2020

THFCNews2020 Jose Mourinho sends message to Tottenham fans about summer signings https://t.co/zzjQYfbt1X https://t.co/DDU51K5dZj 11 minutes ago

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Former Tottenham star sends summer transfer message to Jose Mourinho https://t.co/zMZZoi7VVD 17 hours ago

FPL_Ross

⚽ FPL Ross ⚽ Former Tottenham star sends summer transfer message to Jose Mourinho https://t.co/v89iw1Y7Mm #THFC #COYS 18 hours ago

ThfcNews2020

THFCNews2020 Former Tottenham star sends summer transfer message to Jose Mourinho https://t.co/Klt2yNSfWz https://t.co/CPMStlkcj6 18 hours ago

AfricaZilla

AfricaZilla Former Tottenham star sends summer transfer message to Jose Mourinho https://t.co/Lal1bgUzDC https://t.co/RnzgGMcLxa 18 hours ago

UKNewsBot1

UK Sports News Bot Troy Parrott sends mature message to Jose Mourinho on a night when Pochettino dazzled - https://t.co/zXxX8pmioY https://t.co/TA1jUZ6p1t 2 days ago

followb75749171

followback Troy Parrott sends mature message to Jose Mourinho on a night when Pochettino dazzled https://t.co/ovroGR2Cxw https://t.co/ULo8N5Qsfg 2 days ago

LisaDReynolds1

Lisa D. Reynolds Troy Parrott sends mature message to Jose Mourinho on a night when Pochettino dazzled https://t.co/rRWrEH6S8t https://t.co/UaruKSrWeo 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.