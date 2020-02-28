Coronavirus live: Pet dog of patient infected

Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () The global death toll from the new coronavirus epidemic surpassed 3,200 after more people died at its epicentre in China, as cases soared around the world. Stay with TOI for the latest developments
Can Your Dog Get Coronavirus? The spread of the deadly coronavirus is raising questions about human transmission. But could your dog be at risk, too? The World Health Organization has stated that there is no evidence that pets like dogs and cats can be infected by COVID-19. WHO website Although no...
A pet dog belonging to a coronavirus patient in Hong Kong has tested "weak positive" for Covid-19, the city's government announced on Friday.The positive test... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •USATODAY.com •News24 •TIME •SBS •HNGN •CBS News
