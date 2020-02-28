Global  

Coronavirus live: Pet dog of patient infected

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
The global death toll from the new coronavirus epidemic surpassed 3,200 after more people died at its epicentre in China, as cases soared around the world. Stay with TOI for the latest developments
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Can Your Dog Get Coronavirus?

Can Your Dog Get Coronavirus? 01:10

 Can Your Dog Get Coronavirus? The spread of the deadly coronavirus is raising questions about human transmission. But could your dog be at risk, too? The World Health Organization has stated that there is no evidence that pets like dogs and cats can be infected by COVID-19. WHO website Although no...

Honor Health employees put on alert over coronavirus [Video]Honor Health employees put on alert over coronavirus

Officials say a recent patient has coronavirus.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:12Published

Tracking 2nd coronavirus case in Arizona [Video]Tracking 2nd coronavirus case in Arizona

State and County health officials won't say where patient contacted the virus.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:43Published


Hong Kong finds coronavirus in pet dog samples, unclear if infected

Hong Kong authorities said on Friday they quarantined a pet dog of a coronavirus patient after its nasal and oral samples tested "weak positive" for the virus,...
Reuters

Pet dog 'tests positive' for coronavirus in Hong Kong

A pet dog belonging to a coronavirus patient in Hong Kong has tested "weak positive" for Covid-19, the city's government announced on Friday.The positive test...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •USATODAY.comNews24TIMESBSHNGNCBS News

vajapeyam

Anand K.Vajapeyam Coronavirus live updates: Pet dog of a coronavirus patient in Hong Kong confirmed to be infected https://t.co/BL9OxIiyyb 31 minutes ago

bcsalvador

Bennett Salvador RT @CBSEveningNews: Health officials are trying to track down everyone who came into contact with the most recent U.S. coronavirus patient… 42 minutes ago

JWillieii

Joseph R. Willie, II RT @JamesLindholm1: Is testing still being suppressed? Coronavirus live updates: Patient's family, neighbor become infected with COVID-19… 4 hours ago

tawarayasotatsu

『ヴァティカンの正体』筑摩新書/岩渕潤子 RT @BauJosephine: A pet dog of a coronavirus patient in Hong Kong was confirmed to be infected with COVID19, in a likely case of human-to-a… 6 hours ago

SV818406

Kenna Neighboring! Coronavirus live updates: Patient's family, neighbor become infected with COVID-19 in New York https://t.co/hOI1sRN2g2 7 hours ago

Coleshsmartinez

John Martinez Coronavirus live updates: Patient's family, neighbor become infected with COVID-19 in New York https://t.co/vrTdq6D7VP 7 hours ago

YoNews

Yo News Coronavirus live updates: Patient's family, neighbor become infected with COVID-19 in New York,https://t.co/wDrIGzrOv2 7 hours ago

JEmemos

JN 🧢 Patient's family, neighbor become infected with COVID-19 in New York. https://t.co/buYsluNAIp 7 hours ago

