Jaydev Unadkat leads Saurashtra to second successive Ranji final

Saurashtra entered their second successive Ranji Trophy final with a 92-run win over Gujarat on day five of their semifinal here on Wednesday. Saurashtra captain and lead pacer Jaydev Unadkat led from the front with a seven-wicket haul as Gujarat were bowled out for 234 in the final session on day five. Chasing 327, Gujarat had ...



Recent related videos from verified sources Ranji Trophy Saurashtra team has potential to win finals says Pujara Ranji Trophy Saurashtra team has potential to win finals says Pujara Credit: ANI Duration: 01:31Published 5 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Unadkat leads Saurashtra to second successive Ranji Trophy final Saurashtra captain and lead pacer Jaydev Unadkat led from the front with a seven-wicket haul as Gujarat were bowled out for 234 in the final session on day five.

Hindu 1 week ago



Jaydev Unadkat breaks 21-year-old Ranji Trophy record, leads Saurashtra to final former India fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat broke a 21-year-old Ranji record and came up with a match-winning spell to help Saurashtra beat Gujarat in the semi-final...

Zee News 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this