Jaydev Unadkat leads Saurashtra to second successive Ranji final

Mid-Day Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Saurashtra entered their second successive Ranji Trophy final with a 92-run win over Gujarat on day five of their semifinal here on Wednesday. Saurashtra captain and lead pacer Jaydev Unadkat led from the front with a seven-wicket haul as Gujarat were bowled out for 234 in the final session on day five. Chasing 327, Gujarat had...
Unadkat leads Saurashtra to second successive Ranji Trophy final

Saurashtra captain and lead pacer Jaydev Unadkat led from the front with a seven-wicket haul as Gujarat were bowled out for 234 in the final session on day five.
Hindu

Jaydev Unadkat breaks 21-year-old Ranji Trophy record, leads Saurashtra to final

former India fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat broke a 21-year-old Ranji record and came up with a match-winning spell to help Saurashtra beat Gujarat in the semi-final...
Zee News

