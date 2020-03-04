Global  

IPL franchisees set to discuss prize-money cut

Mid-Day Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
India's cricket board has slashed the prize money by half for the winners and runners-up of this year's IPL, the world's most popular and successful T20 league. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said the move was part of measures to cut the costs of the glitzy Indian Premier League, starting March 29, which...
Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | Glitzy IPL slashes prize money in cost-cutting drive

India's cricket board has slashed the prize money by half for the winners and runners-up of this year's IPL, the world's most popular T20 league.
News24

IPL reduces playoff prize money by half

Economic slowdown seems to have hit the mighty Indian cricket board (BCCI) too. Never the kind to penny-pinch, especially after the birth of the Indian Premier...
IndiaTimes

