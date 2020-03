Women's WT20: Shafali Verma holds the key

Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Shafali Verma has not only lit up the ICC Women's T20 World Cup with her explosive batting but the "naughty" teenager has also added immense happiness and positivity to the Indian team off the field, feels captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Shafali, 16, has scored 161 runs at a stunning strike rate of 161 in Australia, setting the tone... Shafali Verma has not only lit up the ICC Women's T20 World Cup with her explosive batting but the "naughty" teenager has also added immense happiness and positivity to the Indian team off the field, feels captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Shafali, 16, has scored 161 runs at a stunning strike rate of 161 in Australia, setting the tone 👓 View full article