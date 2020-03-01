Global  

Hardik Pandya shines again in DY Patil T20 Cup

Mid-Day Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
On a comeback trail, Hardik Pandya turned in yet another all-round show to help Reliance 1 inch ahead to the semi-final of the 16th DY Patil T20 Cup here. Pandya returned to competitive cricket last week after undergoing a back surgery. The India all-rounder had on Tuesday smashed his way to a sensational 105 in just 39 balls....
Hardik Pandya lands in yet another controversy after using 'BCCI' helmet during DY Patil T20 Cup

Hardik Pandya and controversies somehow seem to go hand-in-hand. The cricketer, who is making a recovery, made a confident return to competitive cricket in the...
DNA

Hardik Pandya scores 105 runs in 39 balls with 10 sixes, 8 fours in DY Patil T20 Cup

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya scored a blitzkrieg 105 runs off just 39 balls for his side Reliance 1 in the DY Patil T20 Cup match on Friday. 
Zee News


