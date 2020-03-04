Covid-19: 29 positive cases in India, states join hands to step up efforts

A 26-year-old Paytm employee, a resident of Pankha Road in Janakpuri, became the second Delhi resident to contract Covid-19. He had recently returned from a vacation in Italy, a coronavirus hotspot. The man worked at the company’s Gurgaon office, which has been shut for 15 days.



