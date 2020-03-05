Kevin Love calls Sexton one of hardest working players he’s been around Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Kevin Love praises the young Cavs point guard. Kevin Love praises the young Cavs point guard. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this John O'Brien, Jr. RT @wkyc: Kevin Love calls Collin Sexton one of the hardest workers he's seen https://t.co/YoUTsGoUfx https://t.co/6XIHEO4FFP 1 week ago WKYC 3News Kevin Love calls Collin Sexton one of the hardest workers he's seen https://t.co/YoUTsGoUfx https://t.co/6XIHEO4FFP 1 week ago Ben Axelrod Kevin Love calls Collin Sexton one of the hardest workers he's seen https://t.co/ZJmKEGT9d8 https://t.co/QXJXZizkvm 1 week ago Anthony Fiato Kevin Love calls Collin Sexton one of hardest working players he’s been around https://t.co/zXyWx0crqs https://t.co/gDgSy7P06u 1 week ago