Biden vs Sanders: Who will be better for India?

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
It will be a race between former vice-president Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders for the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican Donald Trump in the November 2020 Presidential elections.
News video: How Biden Could End Bernie's Run

How Biden Could End Bernie's Run 00:48

 Joe Biden's Super Tuesday performance significantly weakened Bernie Sanders. A Biden win in Michigan could break Sanders campaign beyond repair. Michigan may break him. Sanders miraculously won Michigan in 2016, upsetting Hillary Clinton. Sanders proved Clinton’s inability to win over white,...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Warren Ends Bid, Leaving Biden, Sanders [Video]Warren Ends Bid, Leaving Biden, Sanders

(Reuters) - Elizabeth Warren ended her presidential campaign on Thursday, bowing to the reality that the race for the Democratic nomination has become a two-way battle between former Vice President Joe..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published

Pressure Mounts On Sanders [Video]Pressure Mounts On Sanders

Bernie Sanders lost the momentum in the Democratic presidential race. Sanders has little time to expand his base to defeat Biden in Michigan and the other March 10th states. Biden won 10 out of 14..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

It's a 2-way fight between Biden and Sanders

It's a 2-way fight between Biden and SandersThe race to win the Democratic Party's nomination to challenge President Donald Trump in the November election has virtually narrowed down to a two-way contest...
Mid-Day Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Warren drops out of presidential race as Biden, Sanders intensify war of words

Elizabeth Warren ended her presidential campaign on Thursday, bowing to the reality that the race for the Democratic nomination has become a two-way battle...
Reuters India Also reported by •ReutersCBS News

