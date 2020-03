The BCCI on Wednesday awarded a cash prize of Rs 65 lakh to the Indian disability cricket team that won the World Series last year. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah presented a cheque of Rs 65 lakh to skipper Vikrant Keni, an official said. The amount was approved by the Committee of Administrators. Senior ...



