Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Tottenham news: Player ratings, Dier's angry reaction after Norwich loss, big Kane injury update

Tottenham news: Player ratings, Dier's angry reaction after Norwich loss, big Kane injury update

Football.london Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Tottenham news: Player ratings, Dier's angry reaction after Norwich loss, big Kane injury updateAll the latest news from around the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium following the FA Cup fifth round tie at home to Norwich City and looking ahead to the Burnley clash
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Every one of us would do' the same as Dier, Mourinho says

'Every one of us would do' the same as Dier, Mourinho says 00:48

 Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho condemned Eric Dier following his altercation with a supporter in the stands after Spurs’ FA Cup exit to Norwich, but understands why he did it. In the aftermath of the penalty shootout defeat to the Canaries, Dier climbed into the lower tier of the West Stand and...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Jose Mourinho gets the giggles when asked about Harry Kane [Video]Jose Mourinho gets the giggles when asked about Harry Kane

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho could not contain his laughter when asked about Harry Kane's condition. The England striker is expected to be out until the end of the season, and was joined on the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

Alia Bhatt ANGRY Reaction To False Injury News, SLAMS Media | Gangubai Kathiawadi [Video]Alia Bhatt ANGRY Reaction To False Injury News, SLAMS Media | Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt has this to say on the false injury news she posted on her official instagram account. Watch the video to know more.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 03:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Watch as Eric Dier jumps into crowd to confront Tottenham fans after Norwich loss

Watch as Eric Dier jumps into crowd to confront Tottenham fans after Norwich lossAn angry Eric Dier was seen clambering up the stands at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to confront home fans after the loss tho Norwich in the FA Cup
Daily Star Also reported by •Football.london

Tottenham's positive Harry Kane injury update as Juan Foyth returns to training ahead of Wolves

Tottenham's positive Harry Kane injury update as Juan Foyth returns to training ahead of WolvesLatest Tottenham Hotspur news includes an injury update on several key players ahead of the Premier League clash against Wolves this weekend
Football.london

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.