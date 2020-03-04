Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Football: Eric Dier confronts fan in stand following Tottenham's FA Cup defeat by Norwich City

Football: Eric Dier confronts fan in stand following Tottenham's FA Cup defeat by Norwich City

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Football: Eric Dier confronts fan in stand following Tottenham's FA Cup defeat by Norwich CityEric Dier was involved in an extraordinary confrontation with a supporter in the middle of a stand just moments after Tottenham's penalty shootout defeat by Norwich.Dier is seen on mobile phone footage climbing more than 10 rows...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Jose: Dier in the wrong but I understand

Jose: Dier in the wrong but I understand 03:22

 Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says Eric Dier was in the wrong to confront a fan after their FA Cup defeat to Norwich but understands why he did it.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Every one of us would do' the same as Dier, Mourinho says [Video]'Every one of us would do' the same as Dier, Mourinho says

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho condemned Eric Dier following his altercation with a supporter in the stands after Spurs’ FA Cup exit to Norwich, but understands why he did it. In the aftermath of the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published

Dier confronts fan after Spurs defeat [Video]Dier confronts fan after Spurs defeat

Eric Dier confronts a fan following Tottenham's FA Cup fifth round defeat to Norwich. Twitter @SBergwijn_

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Eric Dier could face FA charge after altercation with Tottenham fan

Eric Dier could face a Football Association charge after his altercation with a supporter in the aftermath of Tottenham’s FA Cup defeat to Norwich.
Belfast Telegraph

Every word Jose Mourinho said on Eric Dier incident with Spurs fan, FA Cup exit and Oliver Skipp

Every word Jose Mourinho said on Eric Dier incident with Spurs fan, FA Cup exit and Oliver SkippHere's every word Jose Mourinho said on Tottenham's FA Cup defeat to Norwich on penalties and the incident with Eric Dier and the fans
Football.london Also reported by •Daily Star

Tweets about this

andy_platinumz

🇺🇬FLYBWOYUG🇺🇬 RT @guardian_sport: Eric Dier climbs into stands and confronts Tottenham fan – video report https://t.co/OE2eDTM8f7 5 minutes ago

Vaswani88

Adil Hussain RT @MirrorFootball: Shocking scenes overshadow Tottenham's FA Cup tie as Eric Dier clashes with Spurs fans in the stands https://t.co/gjm9i… 41 minutes ago

MooseJuice7

S.Ab.M RT @sportbible: Eric Dier launched himself into the stand and chased a Tottenham fan who apparently abused his brother. This is absolutely… 46 minutes ago

MartinMyers

Martin Myers Eric Dier confronts fan in stands after Tottenham's FA Cup defeat by Norwich ⁦@Marcel_Perform⁩ ⁦@ChadSaaiman⁩ - in… https://t.co/7xOwdgzO9l 53 minutes ago

ZaidOmar

ᘔᗩIᗪ Oᗰᗩᖇ ✨ RT @TheSunFootball: Eric Dier climbs into stands and confronts Spurs fans  https://t.co/8ZsvHbiw6S https://t.co/dge4MBEKDX 1 hour ago

sportsupdatefbb

Sports Update ⚽️ Eric Dier confronts fan in stands after Tottenham's FA Cup defeat by Norwich https://t.co/KPwAAJ2fyA 2 hours ago

SueLeugers

Sue Leugers RT @guardiannews: Eric Dier climbs into stands and confronts Tottenham fan – video report https://t.co/frL3jaZ10b 2 hours ago

vhatelse

anthony stipanov RT @GuardianAus: Eric Dier confronts fan in stands after Tottenham's FA Cup defeat by Norwich https://t.co/4UFBjzh1hQ 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.