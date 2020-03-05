Global  

Brodie’s goal late in OT lifts Flames past Blue Jackets 3-2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — T.J. Brodie scored with 11 seconds remaining in overtime as the Calgary Flames rallied from a two-goal deficit and beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Wednesday night. Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo had lost his stick and was unable to get a glove on Brodie’s wrist shot from the high […]
Brodie's OT winner caps Flames' frenzied comeback victory over Blue Jackets

The Calgary Flames battled back from a two-goal deficit to beat the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 in overtime Wednesday.
CBC.ca

