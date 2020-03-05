Brodie’s goal late in OT lifts Flames past Blue Jackets 3-2

Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — T.J. Brodie scored with 11 seconds remaining in overtime as the Calgary Flames rallied from a two-goal deficit and beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Wednesday night. Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo had lost his stick and was unable to get a glove on Brodie’s wrist shot from the high […] 👓 View full article

