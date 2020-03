Steve Clifford recaps Magic road loss to Duncan Robinson, Heat

"We just didn't have a good option for Duncan Robinson until halftime," Steve Clifford. Coach praised the impressive play from Duncan and said the Orlando Magic had untimely turnovers in the 4th quarter where the Miami Heat made them pay.



Recent related news from verified sources 3’s are wild: Heat set record from deep, top Magic 116-113 MIAMI (AP) — It took a record-setting night from 3-point range for the Miami Heat to beat the Orlando Magic. Duncan Robinson scored 27 points, all of them...

Seattle Times 5 hours ago Also reported by • FOX Sports

Terrence Ross recaps Magic loss to Heat after dropping 35 points "You could tell he was in rhythm," Terrence Ross.Terrence said they were a little late o stop Duncan Robinson and every game is important for them during this...

FOX Sports 5 hours ago



