Canada24News Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez pulls off comeback to upset 5th seed Stephens https://t.co/fGxQJpY4ZX https://t.co/RJwnoq24KL 1 minute ago SportsCentre ON THE RISE: Canada's Leylah Fernandez upsets former US Open champion Sloane Stephens in three sets to reach quarte… https://t.co/FXHPgVO9MO 20 minutes ago CBC Sports Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez just keeps winning https://t.co/k4hKTrfo8m 26 minutes ago All things Canadian tennis #Monterrey : Canada’s Leylah Annie Fernandez wins her second round match 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-3 over world No. 37 Sloane Stephens. #CdnTennis 48 minutes ago David Tait 🇨🇦 Yes! Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez takes out Sloane Stephens in three sets at the #WTA #Monterrey. The former wor… https://t.co/x2sO4uaL7E 1 hour ago Kartz RT @TennisCanada: .@MatchPointCAN is BACK - and this week they've got a very special guest: Former World No. 12 Tatiana Golovin. Listen in… 10 hours ago Tennis Canada .@MatchPointCAN is BACK - and this week they've got a very special guest: Former World No. 12 Tatiana Golovin. Lis… https://t.co/qPgE5udKwy 12 hours ago Tom Tebbutt TEBBUTT TUESDAY: Louis Borfiga has been the head man directing Tennis Canada's development program for 13 years - w… https://t.co/onzBX2lTbT 2 days ago