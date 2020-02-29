Global  

Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez pulls off comeback to upset 5th seed Stephens

CBC.ca Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Canadian teenager Leylah Annie Fernandez through to the quarter-finals after defeating Sloane Stephens 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-3.
Teen sensation Leylah Annie Fernandez advances to 2nd round in Monterrey

Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez advanced to the second round of the Abierto GNP Seguros tennis tournament with a 7-6 (5), 6-2 win over Switzerland's Stefanie...
CBC.ca

Canada's Leylah Fernandez sweeps into final to extend teenage dream run

Canadian Leylah Annie Fernandez advanced to the final of the Mexican Open with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Renata Zarazua on Friday night.
CBC.ca


