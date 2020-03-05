WTA roundup: Stephens stumbles again Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Sloane Stephens saw her slow start to the season continue Wednesday when she lost to 17-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez in the second round of the Abierto GNP Seguros in Monterrey, Mexico. 👓 View full article

