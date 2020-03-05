Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > WTA roundup: Stephens stumbles again

WTA roundup: Stephens stumbles again

Reuters Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Sloane Stephens saw her slow start to the season continue Wednesday when she lost to 17-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez in the second round of the Abierto GNP Seguros in Monterrey, Mexico.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ReutersSports

Reuters Sports WTA roundup: Stephens stumbles again https://t.co/XYNwBtzTUn https://t.co/ZbalhY31sm 2 minutes ago

TheArticleTrunk

TheArticleTrunk WTA roundup: Stephens stumbles again https://t.co/R9RtBwPxjw 3 minutes ago

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK WTA roundup: Stephens stumbles again https://t.co/84spistult https://t.co/eTCnJfeT08 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.