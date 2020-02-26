Global  

Women's T20 World Cup: England knocked out of T20 World Cup after match abandoned

BBC Sport Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
England are knocked out of the Women's T20 World Cup as their semi-final against India is abandoned without a ball being bowled because of persistent rain.
 India will face England at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the first semi-final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 on March 5. India finished Group A unbeaten, while England placed second in Group B after losing their opener to South Africa.

