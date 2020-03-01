NBA roundup: Porzingis, Doncic lead Mavs to OT win

Global  

Kristaps Porzingis scored 34 points, and Luka Doncic added a 30-point triple-double as the host Dallas Mavericks defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 127-123 in overtime on Wednesday.
