Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Doncic breaks Mavs' triple-double record, beats Williamson

Doncic breaks Mavs' triple-double record, beats Williamson

FOX Sports Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Doncic breaks Mavs' triple-double record, beats WilliamsonWilliamson scored 21 points in 35 minutes while playing back-to-back games for the first time in his young NBA career.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Zion Williamson Makes Record-Breaking NBA Debut [Video]Zion Williamson Makes Record-Breaking NBA Debut

Zion Williamson Makes Record-Breaking NBA Debut. In the most anticipated NBA debut since LeBron James, Zion did not disappoint. The rookie set a new Pelicans record with 22 points in his first game...

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:10Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Doncic breaks Mavs’ triple-double record, beats Williamson

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 30 points and broke Dallas’ career triple-double record with his 22nd, helping the Mavericks hold off the New Orleans...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

SoccerNEWS

Soccer NEWS Doncic breaks Mavs' triple-double record, beats Williamson https://t.co/34lJdep0Nm 7 minutes ago

NegaoLegiao

Diego #TIM BETA Doncic breaks Mavs' triple-double record, beats Williamson https://t.co/DQWlLX4MMr https://t.co/4o9bBqnMl2 10 minutes ago

microsoftnews

Microsoft News Doncic breaks Mavs' triple-double record, beats Williamson https://t.co/z15ErQoScs 14 minutes ago

itsdominiquebae

jd RT @abscbnsports: Luka just broke Dallas' franchise record with his 22nd triple-double 🔥 » https://t.co/zsoUrUjYrf 🎥: @NBA https://t.co/Qx… 15 minutes ago

B_Ball_Stuff

Basketball Stuff "Doncic Breaks Mavs' Triple-Double Record, Beats Williamson" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/dQg8LDkSMp 23 minutes ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com Doncic breaks Mavs’ triple-double record, beats Williamson https://t.co/5N07kNBvuc 39 minutes ago

RonBohning

Ron Bohning Doncic breaks Mavs' triple-double record, beats Williamson https://t.co/sfeRIQMM5s #nba 1 hour ago

TALK1370

Talk 1370 HEADLINES: Doncic breaks Mavs' triple-double record, beats Williamson https://t.co/D9T5uhv3s8 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.