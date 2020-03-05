Global  

Ronaldinho held by police in Paraguay after Brazil legend 'found with fake passports'

Daily Star Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Ronaldinho held by police in Paraguay after Brazil legend 'found with fake passports'Legendary Brazilian playmaker Ronaldinho has reportedly found himself caught up in an investigation into fake passports and was detained in Paraguay
