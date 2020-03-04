Eric Dier facing FA charge after bust-up with fan arguing with his brother
Eric Dier could face a FA charge after his altercation with a supporter in the aftermath of Tottenham's FA Cup defeat to Norwich.
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho condemned Eric Dier following his altercation with a supporter in the stands after Spurs’ FA Cup exit to Norwich, but understands why he did it. In the aftermath of the penalty shootout defeat to the Canaries, Dier climbed into the lower tier of the West Stand and... 'Every one of us would do' the same as Dier, Mourinho says 00:48
