Eric Dier facing FA charge after bust-up with fan arguing with his brother

Team Talk Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Eric Dier could face a FA charge after his altercation with a supporter in the aftermath of Tottenham's FA Cup defeat to Norwich.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Every one of us would do' the same as Dier, Mourinho says

'Every one of us would do' the same as Dier, Mourinho says 00:48

 Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho condemned Eric Dier following his altercation with a supporter in the stands after Spurs’ FA Cup exit to Norwich, but understands why he did it. In the aftermath of the penalty shootout defeat to the Canaries, Dier climbed into the lower tier of the West Stand and...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Dier confronts fan after Spurs defeat [Video]Dier confronts fan after Spurs defeat

Eric Dier confronts a fan following Tottenham's FA Cup fifth round defeat to Norwich. Twitter @SBergwijn_

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:24Published

Jose: Dier in the wrong but I understand [Video]Jose: Dier in the wrong but I understand

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says Eric Dier was in the wrong to confront a fan after their FA Cup defeat to Norwich but understands why he did it.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Eric Dier faces FA charge for clash with Tottenham fan after Norwich defeat

Eric Dier faces FA charge for clash with Tottenham fan after Norwich defeatEric Dier jumped into the stands to confront a Tottenham fan after their FA Cup defeat to Norwich and is now facing the prospect of an FA charge as they...
Daily Star

Eric Dier could face FA charge after altercation with Tottenham fan

Eric Dier could face a Football Association charge after his altercation with a supporter in the aftermath of Tottenham’s FA Cup defeat to Norwich.
Belfast Telegraph

