Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag believes Virat Kohli, who struggled in New Zealand across formats, is just suffering from lack of form and "doesn't have hand-eye coordination issues". "When you are out of form, nothing works for you. It is not that Virat is not making efforts but luck has deserted him," Sehwag was quoted as... 👓 View full article