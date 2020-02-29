Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > “Bleak times”, “A rare diamond” - Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to club tweet

“Bleak times”, “A rare diamond” - Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to club tweet

Football FanCast Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Jacob Murphy being named as the club's Player of the Month for February
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'A personal insult' - Derby County fans assess Sheffield Wednesday clash

'A personal insult' - Derby County fans assess Sheffield Wednesday clashSheffield Wednesday v Derby County preview - The Rams will be followed to Hillsborough by upwards of 2,500 fans for their latest Sky Bet Championship clash with...
Derby Telegraph

“Bottlejob”, “Didn’t hide” - Many SWFC fans debate “selfish player” who lost possession 33 times

Sheffield Wednesday fans share their mixed views on Jacob Murphy after he is criticised for aspects of his performance against Derby
Football FanCast

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.