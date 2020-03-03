Global  

England’s Women’s T20 World Cup dream in tatters as washout secures India’s place in final without ball being bowled

talkSPORT Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
England’s Women’s T20 World Cup campaign ended in despair as they were knocked out at the semi-final stage without a ball being bowled. Heavy rain caused a delay at the Sydney Cricket Ground with India and England waiting to see if they would be able to take to the field, but the match was later […]
