England team announcement LIVE: Eddie Jones names side to face Wales amid Six Nations coronavirus talks

Independent Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Follow the latest from Eddie Jones's press conference as he names his team for the fourth round of Six Nations fixtures while the RFU enter urgent talks over calling off their final game with Italy
News video: England and Wales coaches discuss coronavirus ahead of Six Nations clash

England and Wales coaches discuss coronavirus ahead of Six Nations clash 00:59

 England head coach Eddie Jones and Wales head coach Wayne Pivac discuss the effects of coronavirus on the sport ahead of their teams' Six Nations clash on Saturday. England's final Six Nations match against Italy in Rome on March 14 was postponed amid coronavirus fears, and is due to be rescheduled...

Jones: Red card 'a load of rubbish' [Video]Jones: Red card 'a load of rubbish'

England boss Eddie Jones slammed the decision to send Manu Tuilagi off in their 33-30 win over Wales and says it 'lacked common sense'.

Second Covid-19 death in UK [Video]Second Covid-19 death in UK

A second person in the UK has died of Covid-19. Also, Scotland women’s Six Nations rugby match against France has been postponed after a player tested positive for coronavirus. The teams had been due..

England v Wales Six Nations Live: Kick-off time, team news and latest updates

England v Wales Six Nations Live: Kick-off time, team news and latest updatesWayne Pivac's men head to Twickenham this afternoon for round four of the Six Nations
Wales Online

England announce 34-man squad for Wales Six Nations match as Mako Vunipola named along with surprise scrum-half

England announce 34-man squad for Wales Six Nations match as Mako Vunipola named along with surprise scrum-halfEddie Jones has revealed his training squad to prepare for the Wales Six Nations match
Wales Online

