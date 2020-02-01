Global  

Huge lift for Odion Ighalo as Solskjaer gives Man Utd signing nudge

Team Talk Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has dropped the biggest hint yet that United will sign loan striker Odion Ighalo on a permanent deal this summer.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains decision to hand Odion Ighalo first Man Utd start

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains decision to hand Odion Ighalo first Man Utd startOle Gunnar Solskjaer made Odion Ighalo’s boyhood dream come true by handing him a Manchester United start on Thursday
Daily Star

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opens up about Odion Ighalo at Man United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed his satisfaction at the way Odion Ighalo has been settling into life at Manchester United. The Nigerian forward scored his...
The Sport Review


