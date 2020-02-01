Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has dropped the biggest hint yet that United will sign loan striker Odion Ighalo on a permanent deal this summer. The post Huge lift for Odion Ighalo as Solskjaer gives Man Utd signing nudge appeared first on teamtalk.com.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Man Utd's Ighalo could feature against Chelsea, says Solskjaer Manchester United's on-loan forward Odion Ighalo could make his debut against Chelsea Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:18Published 3 weeks ago 'Ighalo has nothing to lose' Odion Ighalo is a shock signing for Man Utd, says Jaap Stam, with the former United defender excited about the new arrival at Old Trafford. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:14Published on February 1, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains decision to hand Odion Ighalo first Man Utd start Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made Odion Ighalo’s boyhood dream come true by handing him a Manchester United start on Thursday

Daily Star 1 week ago



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opens up about Odion Ighalo at Man United Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed his satisfaction at the way Odion Ighalo has been settling into life at Manchester United. The Nigerian forward scored his...

The Sport Review 6 days ago





Tweets about this