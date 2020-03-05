Global  

Ronaldinho and brother arrested for allegedly entering Paraguay with fake passport

Thursday, 5 March 2020
Brazilian football great Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto Assis have been arrested in the Paraguayan capital for allegedly entering the country with false passports.

Ronaldinho, 39, and Roberto de Assis, 49, were detained after police raided their presidential suite at the Resort Yacht and Golf Club, around 15km south of...
