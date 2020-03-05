Ronaldinho and brother arrested for allegedly entering Paraguay with fake passport Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Brazilian football great Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto Assis have been arrested in the Paraguayan capital for allegedly entering the country with false passports.



Ronaldinho, 39, and Roberto de Assis, 49, were detained after police raided their presidential suite at the Resort Yacht and Golf Club, around 15km south of... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Rogers Atukunda #Brazilian legendary football star #Ronaldinho arrested in #Paraguay after allegedly using a fake passport. Paragu… https://t.co/BFvhN7bznq 3 minutes ago SoundMan🔊🦁 RT @sportbible: He is currently being investigated alongside brother Roberto. https://t.co/lU1tRWsVQ1 6 minutes ago The Whistler NG Former Barcelona and PSG star Ronaldinho has been arrested in Paraguay for allegedly using false documentation to e… https://t.co/nsux4NpUWi 46 minutes ago famousblogng Ronaldinho and brother arrested in Paraguay after fake passport claims . . Ronaldinho and his brother Roberto Ass… https://t.co/aJwUqxhqGp 1 hour ago SPORTbible He is currently being investigated alongside brother Roberto. https://t.co/lU1tRWsVQ1 2 hours ago