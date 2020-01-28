Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > NBA News: Luka Doncic Makes Dallas’ Triple-Double History, as Mavericks Vanquish Pelicans in OT

NBA News: Luka Doncic Makes Dallas’ Triple-Double History, as Mavericks Vanquish Pelicans in OT

HNGN Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
NBA News: Luka Doncic Makes Dallas’ Triple-Double History, as Mavericks Vanquish Pelicans in OTAfter the retirement of Dirk Nowitzki, it seems that Dallas Mavericks is still in good hands as Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis lead the team to a W against the Zion Williamson and the Pelicans.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Dallas Mavericks Open Hearts To Teammates Of 10-Year-Old Who Died Unexpectedly [Video]Dallas Mavericks Open Hearts To Teammates Of 10-Year-Old Who Died Unexpectedly

The Mavs invited Clay Chapman's entire team to be there on the court for pre-game to meet the players and then enjoy the game.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:23Published

Kobe And Vanessa Bryant Were Among Founding Donors Of National Museum Of African American History And Culture [Video]Kobe And Vanessa Bryant Were Among Founding Donors Of National Museum Of African American History And Culture

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant were founding donors for the 2016 opening of the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington D.C. and the NBA legend even donated his..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hardaway scores 23 to lead Mavs past Timberwolves 139-123

DALLAS (AP) — Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 23 points and Luka Doncic had 20 as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 139-123 Monday night. The...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX SportsReuters

Doncic, Mavericks set for matchup with the Spurs

Luka Doncic leads Dallas into a matchup with San Antonio averaging 28.8 points per game
FOX Sports Also reported by •Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HNGNcom

HNGN NBA News: Luka Doncic Makes Dallas’ Triple-Double History, as Mavericks Vanquish Pelicans in OT… https://t.co/eRtyicHCYw 40 minutes ago

ColtonGoldsmit3

Colton Goldsmith RT @MavsNationCP: Luka Doncic makes concerning admission about ankle injury. #Mavs https://t.co/klkvrGWgwq 1 week ago

MavsNationCP

Mavs Nation Luka Doncic makes concerning admission about ankle injury. #Mavs https://t.co/klkvrGWgwq 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.