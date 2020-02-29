Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Lucas Torreira: Arsenal midfielder fractured ankle in Portsmouth match and will see specialist about injury

Lucas Torreira: Arsenal midfielder fractured ankle in Portsmouth match and will see specialist about injury

talkSPORT Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Lucas Torreira faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines as the Arsenal midfielder has suffered a fractured ankle. Torreira was on the end of a heavy challenge from James Bolton during Monday’s FA Cup defeat of Portsmouth and had to be stretchered off at Fratton Park. And Arsenal have now confirmed the extent of the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Mikel Arteta says Arsenal should have scored more in Portsmouth win

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal should have scored more in Portsmouth win 00:41

 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says his side should have scored more during their 2-0 victory over Portsmouth in the FA Cup 5th round.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mikel Arteta: Arsenal are down after crashing out of Europa League [Video]Mikel Arteta: Arsenal are down after crashing out of Europa League

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks to the press ahead of his team's match against Portsmouth in the FA Cup. He discusses his players' disappointment at crashing out of the Europa League after losing..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Arsenal's Torreira suffers fractured ankle

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira suffers a fractured ankle during Monday's FA Cup fifth round win against Portsmouth.
BBC News

Arsenal: Torreira is fine after Mike Dean says Portsmouth tackle fair

Arsenal have suggested that Torreira wasn’t too badly hurt as the Gunners took on Portsmouth in the FA Cup. “Reports said he did not require a hospital...
Anorak


Tweets about this

sureboydemo

DEMO OF LAGOS 💪 RT @SkySportsNews: Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira has fractured his right ankle with no date set for his return. 1 minute ago

sntcor

Sports News Today ⚽️ Arsenal's Torreira suffers fractured ankle https://t.co/vwKSJc9uz5 https://t.co/ytDdB08JfT 5 minutes ago

finalwhi

The Final Whistle Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira was stretchered off in Monday's 2-0 win away at Portsmouth in the FA Cup fifth ro… https://t.co/4d9283rB12 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.