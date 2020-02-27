Global  

England vs Wales team news: Anthony Watson and Mark Wilson return as Eddie Jones makes two changes

Thursday, 5 March 2020
Anthony Watson and Mark Wilson will make their first starts of the season as they return from injury for England's Six Nations clash with Wales on Saturday after Sam Underhill was ruled out with injury.
 England head coach Eddie Jones refused to answer questions regarding their postponed Six Nations match against Italy on March 14, saying his side are only worried about Wales this weekend.

