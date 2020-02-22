Global  

Mauricio Pochettino could make shock Tottenham return with Jose Mourinho ‘running out of excuses’, claims Jamie O’Hara

Thursday, 5 March 2020
Jamie O’Hara has told talkSPORT he is ‘sick and tired’ of Jose Mourinho’s excuses for Tottenham’s dreadful form and believes axed manager Mauricio Pochettino could make a shock return to the club. The former midfielder has defended Mourinho in the past, but admits he is now beginning to question the Special One’s appointment following Spurs’ […]
News video: Jose Mourinho’s WORST Transfers EVER XI!

Jose Mourinho’s WORST Transfers EVER XI! 12:01

 Jose Mourinho maybe the special one but sometimes his transfers aren't so special. Will any of his Spurs additions make this list in the future?!

