Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Anthony Watson and Mark Wilson earn first England starts since World Cup final for Six Nations clash vs Wales

Anthony Watson and Mark Wilson earn first England starts since World Cup final for Six Nations clash vs Wales

talkSPORT Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Anthony Watson and Mark Wilson have both been selected to face Wales in England’s Six Nations clash at Twickenham on Saturday. Bath wing Watson and Sale back-row forward Wilson will feature for the first time since the Rugby World Cup final defeat to South Africa last November. Watson has recovered from a calf injury while […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: ICC WOMEN'S WT20: RAIN WASHES OUT SEMI-FINAL, TEAM INDIA ENTERS MAIDEN FINAL | OneIndia News

ICC WOMEN'S WT20: RAIN WASHES OUT SEMI-FINAL, TEAM INDIA ENTERS MAIDEN FINAL | OneIndia News 02:01

 India progressed to their first Women's T20 World Cup decider after rain ruined the semi-final as England were sent home without taking to the field. Thursday's first semi-final was abandoned due to rain in Sydney, with India automatically qualifying for Sunday's showpiece in Melbourne as Group A...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Italy v England Six Nations game postponed [Video]Italy v England Six Nations game postponed

England's Six Nations game against Italy has been postponed because of the coronavirus. The match had been due to take place in Rome a week on Saturday.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:42Published

Jones refuses Italy questions: 'Wales our focus' [Video]Jones refuses Italy questions: 'Wales our focus'

England head coach Eddie Jones refused to answer questions regarding their postponed Six Nations match against Italy on March 14, saying his side are only worried about Wales this weekend.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Rugby morning headlines as England's final Six Nations clash could switch to Newcastle and Wales star claims win at Twickenham won't define group

Rugby morning headlines as England's final Six Nations clash could switch to Newcastle and Wales star claims win at Twickenham won't define groupCoronavirus threatens to disrupt the Six Nations
Wales Online Also reported by •IndependentNews24

England vs Wales team news: Anthony Watson and Mark Wilson return as Eddie Jones makes two changes

Anthony Watson and Mark Wilson will make their first starts of the season as they return from injury for England's Six Nations clash with Wales on Saturday after...
Independent


Tweets about this

Jackie_News

Radio Jackie News #SixNations Anthony Watson and Mark Wilson will make their first starts for England this weekend since last year's… https://t.co/HtV1sd1Ag8 3 minutes ago

WorldRugbyDouga

ラグビー動画まとめ England vs Wales team news: Anthony Watson and Mark Wilson return as Eddie Jones makes two changes https://t.co/k1mAO0U3i0 6 minutes ago

WorldRugbyDouga

ラグビー動画まとめ Anthony Watson and Mark Wilson handed England starts https://t.co/YkeSz0ZyJC 6 minutes ago

oss365

One Stop Sports Anthony Watson and Mark Wilson have both been selected to face Wales in England’s Six Nations clash at Twickenham o… https://t.co/AXtHB9Cvfa 12 minutes ago

SebastianDunn2

Sebastian Dunn England v Wales: Mark Wilson and Anthony Watson return for hosts https://t.co/cZmqoZNF5H 18 minutes ago

sntcor

Sports News Today ⚽️ Watson, Wilson return for England https://t.co/w8nPvEL1DI https://t.co/extaKFOXEd 27 minutes ago

sporttlad

Sporting Times Wilson replaces injured Sam Underhill in the back rowWilson and Watson to make first England starts since World Cup… https://t.co/A1Ai9EhC7U 27 minutes ago

ErnestAkor

Kakalabanda RT @SkySports: Eddie Jones has made two changes to his England XV to take on Wales in the Six Nations at Twickenham on Saturday, as Anthony… 34 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.