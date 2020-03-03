Former Tottenham star slams Jose Mourinho and his tactics following FA Cup exit to Norwich City

Global  

Football.london Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Tottenham Hotspur bowed out of the FA Cup on Wednesday evening, losing 3-2 on penalties to Norwich City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium following a 1-1 draw after extra-time
News video: Mourinho wary of Norwich ahead of cup clash

Mourinho wary of Norwich ahead of cup clash 00:46

 Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has said that this seasons games against Norwich have been 'very hard' ahead of their FA Cup 5th round clash.

Eric Dier's altercation with a supporter following Tottenham's FA Cup defeat to Norwich is being investigated by the Football Association. The PA news agency understands the England midfielder's..

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho condemned Eric Dier following his altercation with a supporter in the stands after Spurs’ FA Cup exit to Norwich, but understands why he did it. In the aftermath of the..

Jose Mourinho is currently looking ahead to his first summer transfer window at the club
Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho has ruled out a mass overhaul of his squad this summer, despite Spurs under-performing so far this season. The north Londoners...
