Former Tottenham star slams Jose Mourinho and his tactics following FA Cup exit to Norwich City

Eric Dier's altercation with a supporter following Tottenham's FA Cup defeat to Norwich is being investigated by the Football Association. The PA news agency understands the England midfielder's..

'Every one of us would do' the same as Dier, Mourinho says Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho condemned Eric Dier following his altercation with a supporter in the stands after Spurs' FA Cup exit to Norwich, but understands why he did it. In the aftermath of the..