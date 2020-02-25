Global  

Coronavirus outbreak: McIlroy awaits Tokyo Olympics coronavirus decision

BBC Sport Thursday, 5 March 2020
Rory McIlroy says he will play in the Tokyo Olympics if it goes ahead despite the coronavirus threat four years after pulling out of the Rio Games because of Zika virus fears.
Recent related news from verified sources

Olympics still 'business as usual' despite coronavirus outbreak - Pound

Preparations for the Tokyo Olympics are "business as usual" despite the coronavirus outbreak, says International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound.
BBC News Also reported by •Seattle Times

Graphic: Dashboard of Japanese stocks with a stake in Olympics' success

Shares of Japanese sports-wear makers and advertising agencies have fallen this year, after a strong rally in 2019, on worries that a worldwide coronavirus...
Reuters India

