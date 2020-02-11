Mashrafe Mortaza to quit as Bangladesh captain after Zimbabwe ODI series

Fast bowler Mashrafe Mortaza on Thursday (March 5) announced that he will quit as Bangladesh ODI captain after the third and final match of the ongoing series against Zimbabwe on Friday (March 6).

