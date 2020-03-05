Global  

‘Jamie and the Giant Peach’: O’Hara and Alan Brazil lose it at talkSPORT listeners’ book suggestions

talkSPORT Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
talkSPORT listeners celebrated World Book Day in the only way they know how… by poking fun at Sports Breakfast host Alan Brazil. To mark the day, we asked you to come up with a title for the big man’s autobiography – and as usual, you didn’t disappoint. Brazil read the best ones out on air […]
