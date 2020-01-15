Global  

RBI imposes 'moratorium' on Yes Bank

IndiaTimes Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday imposed a moratorium on troubled lender Yes Bank and capped withdrawals at Rs 50,000, sources said.
