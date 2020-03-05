Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > From backup to starter, Thatcher Demko comfortable being in spotlight as Canucks chase a playoff spot

From backup to starter, Thatcher Demko comfortable being in spotlight as Canucks chase a playoff spot

CBC.ca Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
An injury to Jacob Markstrom has pushed Thatcher Demko from his role of reliable backup to being the starter the Canucks must rely upon for the immediate future as Vancouver battles down the stretch for a playoff spot.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PeteKrupsky

Pete Krupsky From backup to starter, @USAHockeyNTDP alum Thatcher Demko comfortable being in spotlight as Canucks chase a playof… https://t.co/64V3UdMxeO 2 days ago

cbcnewsbc

CBC British Columbia From backup to starter, Thatcher Demko comfortable being in spotlight as Canucks chase a playoff spot https://t.co/Z5177GvDii 5 days ago

jememorris

Jim Morris For time being, Canucks playoff hopes in Thatcher Demko's hands. From backup to starter, Thatcher Demko comfortable… https://t.co/JoqTdPwy5M 5 days ago

polasbori

Mehedi Hasan From backup to starter, Thatcher Demko comfortable being in spotlight as Canucks chase a playoff spot… https://t.co/r7ErQffgDj 5 days ago

ShahzadaWaleed6

Shahzada Waleed From backup to starter, Thatcher Demko comfortable being in spotlight as Canucks chase a playoff spot | CBC Sports… https://t.co/jA3qBKOxWQ 5 days ago

canadarefugee

Canadian Refugees From backup to starter, Thatcher Demko comfortable being in spotlight as Canucks chase a playoff spot https://t.co/g6vfdOaJuM 5 days ago

TvInternet2

Tv Internet From backup to starter, Thatcher Demko comfortable being in spotlight as Canucks chase a playoff spot… https://t.co/rATAl0LhxF 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.