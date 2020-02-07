Skip Bayless lays out why he would rather start a franchise with Zion Williamson than with Luka Doncic
Thursday, 5 March 2020 () Luka Doncic and Zion Williamson faced off for the first time in their young careers last night as the Dallas Mavericks defeated the New Orleans Pelicans in overtime. Hear why Skip Bayless thinks Zion is the better player and why he would rather build a franchise around him.
