Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Skip Bayless lays out why he would rather start a franchise with Zion Williamson than with Luka Doncic

Skip Bayless lays out why he would rather start a franchise with Zion Williamson than with Luka Doncic

FOX Sports Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Skip Bayless lays out why he would rather start a franchise with Zion Williamson than with Luka DoncicLuka Doncic and Zion Williamson faced off for the first time in their young careers last night as the Dallas Mavericks defeated the New Orleans Pelicans in overtime. Hear why Skip Bayless thinks Zion is the better player and why he would rather build a franchise around him.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: LeBron James Praises Zion Williamson After Lakers Defeat Pelicans

LeBron James Praises Zion Williamson After Lakers Defeat Pelicans 01:20

 LeBron James Praises Zion Williamson After Lakers Defeat Pelicans James recorded a 34-point, 13-assist, 12-rebound triple-double on Sunday night in the Los Angeles Lakers' 122-114 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. But James was impressed with Williamson's performance, who recorded a career-high 35...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Zion Williamson Surprises Himself With 31 Points in 28 Minutes [Video]Zion Williamson Surprises Himself With 31 Points in 28 Minutes

Zion Williamson Surprises Himself With 31 Points in 28 Minutes Williamson had 31 points, nine rebounds and five assists in the Pelicans' 138-117 win over the Trail Blazers. The No. 1 overall pick of..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:08Published

Pelicans' Zion Williamson Draws Spotlight Ahead Of Bulls Game [Video]Pelicans' Zion Williamson Draws Spotlight Ahead Of Bulls Game

Rookie phenom Zion Williamson is learning how to live life in the spotlight. CBS 2's Megan Mawicke reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Colin Cowherd: Zion Williamson vs Luka Doncic tonight is a glimpse into the NBA’s future

Colin Cowherd: Zion Williamson vs Luka Doncic tonight is a glimpse into the NBA’s futureZion Williamson and Luka Doncic will face off tonight for the first time in their young careers. Gear why Colin Cowherd thinks tonight's clash of stars is a...
FOX Sports

NBA News: Luka Doncic Makes Dallas’ Triple-Double History, as Mavericks Vanquish Pelicans in OT

NBA News: Luka Doncic Makes Dallas’ Triple-Double History, as Mavericks Vanquish Pelicans in OTAfter the retirement of Dirk Nowitzki, it seems that Dallas Mavericks is still in good hands as Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis lead the team to a W against...
HNGN


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.