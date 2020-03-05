Koln 21/20 to beat Paderborn in Friday’s Bundesliga contest Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Competition: Bundesliga Market: Koln win Odds: 21/20 @ Bet 365 Knowing that three points on Friday would see them break into the top half of the Bundesliga table, a high-flying Koln will make the trip to a downbeat Benteler-Arena this week. Starting with the hosts, putting in what was another sluggish display and hit with a […]



The post Koln 21/20 to beat Paderborn in Friday’s Bundesliga contest appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Both teams to score at Fortuna Dusseldorf vs Paderborn 3/5 for Friday’s Bundesliga matchup Competition: Bundesliga Market: Both teams to score Odds: 3/5 @ Bet 365 In what is a real battle at the foot of the Bundesliga table, Fortuna Dusseldorf will...

SoccerNews.com 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this