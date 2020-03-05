NFL free agency 2020: Chargers' Melvin Gordon expected to test the market, per report

Gordon will officially become an unrestricted free agent on March 18

You Might Like

Tweets about this Duke RT @DoubleDownOnFF: Where will Melvin Gordon end up after free agency?? Ekeler’s recent contract with the chargers makes it look unlikely f… 14 minutes ago Double Down On Fantasy Where will Melvin Gordon end up after free agency?? Ekeler’s recent contract with the chargers makes it look unlikely for Gordon to return. 17 minutes ago FakeChrisGanci RT @FieldGulls: Chargers drafted Melvin Gordon in round 1 in 2015 and are going to let him walk in free agency. Chargers signed Austin Eke… 24 minutes ago Ryan Heckman Austin Ekeler is already a free agency winner, and so are the Chargers. Solid average value for a guy who has prove… https://t.co/8e2s4GJV6N 26 minutes ago Yahoo Sports NFL With Melvin Gordon set to test free agency, the Chargers lock up Austin Ekeler to a 4-year $24.5 million extension.… https://t.co/FcFsKTZnDn 26 minutes ago Field Gulls Chargers drafted Melvin Gordon in round 1 in 2015 and are going to let him walk in free agency. Chargers signed Au… https://t.co/vbzz4aEszd 51 minutes ago Dustin Reeves @eric_d_williams Chargers to Melvin a week into free agency https://t.co/msHIcrQbmm 2 hours ago Alexander Gonzalez⚡️ RT @ChargNationLAX: Per @JosinaAnderson, Chargers are expected to allow Melvin Gordon to test the free agency market. If a team decides t… 5 hours ago