Premier League ditches pre-match handshakes because of coronavirus while Liverpool won’t use mascots

talkSPORT Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
The Premier League has scrapped the usual pre-match handshakes between teams and officials because of fears over the spread of coronavirus. The measure will be in place for the foreseeable future from this weekend’s round of fixtures. The teams will line up as usual but instead of shaking hands, the home side will walk past […]
News video: Premier League round-up: Liverpool beaten for first time this season

Premier League round-up: Liverpool beaten for first time this season 01:44

 Liverpool suffered an emphatic loss to Watford which ended their hopes of becoming the second team to remain unbeaten in a domestic season. Meanwhile, Manchester United drew with Everton and Tottenham lost to Wolves at home with the race for the Champions League hotting up.

Jurgen Klopp: Football managers should not talk about coronavirus [Video]Jurgen Klopp: Football managers should not talk about coronavirus

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp launches a tirade after being asked whether he is worried about the latest coronavirus outbreak. The current Premier League leaders could see matches rescheduled if the..

Klopp insists Liverpool do not feel more FA Cup pressure due to recent defeats [Video]Klopp insists Liverpool do not feel more FA Cup pressure due to recent defeats

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists his side's FA Cup fifth-round tie at Chelsea does not take on any more significance despite two defeats in three matches. Watford brought a surprise end to an..

Premier League bans pre-match handshakes over coronavirus fears

Premier League bans pre-match handshakes over coronavirus fearsThe Premier League has banned pre-match handshakes over fears of coronavirus with over 80 cases having been reported in the UK
Newcastle defy coronavirus fears by shaking hands with Burnley pre-match despite training ground ban

Newcastle took part in the pre-match handshake with Burnley ahead of their Premier League clash – despite banning handshakes at their training ground to...
