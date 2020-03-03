Manchester United ease into FA Cup quarter-final as Wayne Rooney cannot inspire Derby County in fifth round clash

Thursday, 5 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Odion Ighalo scored twice for Manchester United as his side beat Derby 3-0 to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. Wayne Rooney did not come back to haunt his old side at Pride Park on Thursday as the Red Devils eased past the Championship club. Derby started brightly against United as Louie Sibley fired […] 👓 View full article

