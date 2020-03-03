Global  

Manchester United ease into FA Cup quarter-final as Wayne Rooney cannot inspire Derby County in fifth round clash

talkSPORT Thursday, 5 March 2020 ()
Odion Ighalo scored twice for Manchester United as his side beat Derby 3-0 to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. Wayne Rooney did not come back to haunt his old side at Pride Park on Thursday as the Red Devils eased past the Championship club. Derby started brightly against United as Louie Sibley fired […]
News video: 'Old dog' Rooney will want to prove a point against United says Solskjaer

'Old dog' Rooney will want to prove a point against United says Solskjaer 01:11

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praises Wayne Rooney's impact on Man United, but says he'll want to prove a point when he faces his former side.

Solskjaer targets FA Cup triumph [Video]Solskjaer targets FA Cup triumph

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says they will target trying to win the FA Cup after reaching the quarter finals with a 3-0 win against Derby.

Manchester Derby Prediction [Video]Manchester Derby Prediction

We sim the upcoming clash between Manchester United and Manchester City on FIFA 20.

Every word Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said about David de Gea, Rooney and Fernandes ahead of Derby clash

Every word Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said about David de Gea, Rooney and Fernandes ahead of Derby clashManchester United are coming up against all-time record goalscorer Wayne Rooney in their FA Cup fifth round clash with Derby on Thursday night
Daily Star Also reported by •Derby Telegraph

'Made my job easier' - what Wayne Rooney thinks of Derby County team mate Max Bird

'Made my job easier' - what Wayne Rooney thinks of Derby County team mate Max BirdThe midfield pairing is set to face Manchester United in Thursday night's FA Cup fifth-round tie at Pride Park Stadium
Derby Telegraph Also reported by •BBC News

